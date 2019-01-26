Elizabeth Potthast, Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby Girl

Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet. (@Andrei Castravet/ Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Andrei Castravet Disable alert for Elizabeth Potthast Follow >

90 Day Fiancé alum Elizabeth Potthast is a new mom.

E! News confirmed Friday the television personality welcomed a baby girl, Eleanor Louise, with husband and Season 5 co-star Andrei Castravet on Wednesday.

"We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!" the couple said in a statement.

Us Weekly reported Potthast gave birth Wednesday morning in Tampa, Fla. Baby Eleanor weighed in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

"This is such joyful and amazing moment for us," Potthast and Castravet said. "We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three.

"Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey," the pair added.

Potthast and Castravet announced Potthast's pregnancy in an Instagram video in October. The couple told fans they were expecting a daughter.

"Really exciting news. We're so happy that we can finally share with you that we are expecting," Potthast said in the clip.

"On top of that, it's a baby girl!" Castravet added. "We wanted to thank you for all of the support. We are very happy and we're blessed by God."

Potthast and Castravet married after meeting in 90 Day Fiancé Season 5. The TLC series follows couples who have 90 days to decide if they marry after applying for or receiving a K-1 visa.