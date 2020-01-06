Ellen Degeneres and Wife Portia Rock The Red Carpet at The Golden Globes

The talk show host was accompanied by supportive wife Portia de Rossi to the awards show in Los Angeles.

She sparkled in a jeweled midnight blue suit as she walked the red carpet with de Rossi.

The 61-year-old completed the look with a black dress shirt, a black leather belt and black leather dress shoes.

De Rossi, 46, also rocked an androgynous chic look, donning a classic tailored black tuxedo.

The ensemble was finished with a white dress shirt, a black skinny tie and a pair of black patent leather stilettos.

She was on hand to cheer on DeGeneres, who was to received the Carol Burnett Award at the awards show.

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria told Variety : 'From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.

'In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year’s ceremony.'

The award honors notable figures in television, comparable to the Cecil B. DeMille Award's recognition of trailblazers in film.

The inaugural Carol Burnett Award was given to its namesake at last year's awards show.

DeGeneres has previously received three Golden Globe nominations for her sitcom Ellen, which ran from 1994 to 1998.