Ellen DeGeneres Makes Lavish Arrival in London with Wife Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres made a lavish arrival in London with wife Portia de Rossi on Friday as the couple enjoyed a grand helicopter ride.

The veteran talk show host, 61, cut a casual figure as she stepped onto the Battersea helipad with her model spouse, 46, who opted for a chic grey blouse and rust flared trousers.

It is unclear why Ellen and Portia are visiting the UK, though it is a possibility they are here to visit Duchess Meghan Markle's baby son Archie.

Ellen for a low-key navy shirt and green combat jeans as she headed to a waiting car after leaving the helicopter, but ensured she stayed hydrated with a can of mineral water.





The talk show favourite sported aviator sunglasses as she chatted to her glamorous wife, after soaking in the views of London on the luxury chopper.

Portia - who married Ellen in 2008 - opted for a simple grey camisole top and trench coat combo, teamed with the wide-legged brown trousers and white trainers.

Currently it is unclear why Ellen and Portia are visiting the UK, given the star's talk show is on summer hiatus until September.

One theory could be that the couple are visiting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie, who was born in May.

Ellen was one of many stars to congratulate Duchess Meghan when it was announced that the Royal Baby had arrived.

She playfully tweeted: 'The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.'

'The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I'm 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store.'

In 2011 Ellen spoke about her royal connection to viewers on her daytime show, admitting she was a 15th cousin of then Princess-To-Be Kate Middleton, who is now of course known as The Duchess of Cambridge.

While many fans laughed off the claim, Ellen revealed she learned of the connection through a letter from the New England Genealogical Society, and they share an ancestor in Sir Thomas Fairfax.

Ellen has also previously claimed she is responsible for Meghan and Harry's meeting and eventual wedding last year.

On her show she told the audience: 'And secondly, I should have been invited because I'm responsible for Meghan Markle's true love...her dog.'

The pair met years earlier at a dog shelter and Ellen supposedly convinced Megan to adopt the pooch, and this new direction for love eventually led her to meet Prince Harry and the rest is history.