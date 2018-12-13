Ellen Leaving Talk Show ?

Ellen started her stand-up comedy career in the early 1980s (Source: theellenshow / Instagram )

Ellen DeGeneres revealed she has been considering leaving her long-running talk show.

While speaking with The New York Times, the comedian said she been mulling over her plans for the future and whether to walk from The Ellen DeGeneres Show after her wife, Portia de Rossi, encouraged her to 'tackle' other projects she is passionate about.

The 60-year-old hostess has branched out from her hit daytime show and is in the process of producing several upcoming films.

This includes Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase, hosts game shows like Ellen's Game of Games, and, on December 18, Netflix will release her first stand-up comedy special in 15 years dubbed, Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable.

Her wife told the Times: 'I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and standup that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity... there are other things she could tackle.'

Ellen has led the talk-variety show since it first aired in September 2003. It has run for 16 seasons and is the highest-paid talk show host in the world currently.

The talk show raked in about $87.5million dollars between June 2017 to June 2018, according to Forbes.

Ellen has also received conflicting advice on the matter from her older brother, Vance DeGeneres.

A former correspondent on The Daily Show, Vance has urged her not to stop the show. He told the Times: 'In the age of Trump, the country needs her positive, unifying voice on television.'

Ellen added: 'She (de Rossi) gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop.'

'The talk show is me, but I’m also playing a character of a talk-show host. There’s a tiny, tiny bit of difference.'

Despite being close to declining and moving on, the comedian recently extended her contract through the summer of 2020.

The Louisiana native started her stand-up comedy career in the early 1980s, and included an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1986.

She went on to star in the popular sitcom Ellen from 1994 to 1998, as well as a number of movies like Coneheads (1993), Mr. Wrong (1996), Goodbye Lover (1998), EDtv (1999), and she did the voice of Dory in the animated film Finding Nemo (2003).