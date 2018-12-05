Ellen Returns to Stand-Up Comedy After 15 Years

Ellen takes to the stage for her first stand-up special in 15 years (Source: theellenshow / Instagram )

Ellen DeGeneres takes to the stage for her first stand-up special in 15 years in the new trailer for Netflix's Relatable.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features DeGeneres dancing, discussing her decision to return to stand up, her life, career and how she has taken issue with support animals on airplanes.

"You're walking down the aisle to your seat which is 10B or whatever it is and it's like Noah's Ark. There's a woman with a ferret, there's a man with a mongoose, there's a lady with a donkey," the daytime talkshow host says.

"I say 10B, does a plane go back that far? I've never been back there," she continues amongst laughs.

Relatable is set to arrive on Netflix on Dec. 18. DeGeneres previously announced the premiere date during a comedic video of herself calling all of her celebrity friends to tell them about the special including U2's Bono, Reese Witherspoon, former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey.