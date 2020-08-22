Ellie Goulding Confesses She Would Love to Try Her Hand in Theater

Ellie Goulding wants to become an actress.

The 'Burn' hitmaker has confessed she would love to try her hand at acting in a play on London's West End, because she enjoyed acting as a child and thinks she has the "confidence" now to get up on stage in a theater.

She said: "I acted a lot when I was young and I really enjoyed it. I loved playing different characters. It's probably a very different kind of confidence from being on stage. But I'd like to see if I've still got it.

"I don't think it would be the right thing to just go and do a blockbuster film."

Ellie says she looks up to actress Julia Davis - who held roles in British TV shows 'Gavin & Stacey' and 'Nighty Night' - and would love to act in a "dark comedy" alongside the likes of Ruth Jones and Steve Coogan.

She added: "My hero is Julia Davis from 'Nighty Night'. She used to work with Ruth Jones and Steve Coogan and all those guys. I'd love to be in some dark comedy or something like that."

But Ellie's acting dream doesn't mean she'll leave her music career behind, as she says she's "happy to keep making music", and plans to get more "experimental" with her sound in the future.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she said: "I am happy to keep making music, I am in a position where I love to make experimental music.

"But I also get a thrill from making pop music that will be popular and will be on the radio.

"I've got some collaborations coming out and I wrote a little bit in lockdown.

"I had a couple of really good studio sessions. I did get to write some songs but I was trying to write more upbeat music instead of reflecting on the times.

"I could have written about how surreal and challenging it all was, but I decided to write something a bit more upbeat, which I did."