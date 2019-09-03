Ellie Goulding Thanks Her guests For Coming to Her Wedding

The 'How Long Will You Love Me' hitmaker took to her Instagram account on Monday (09.02.19) to share her gratitude after she and her now-husband Caspar Jopling had a star-studded turnout for their wedding at York Minster on Saturday (08.31.19).







Alongside a photograph of her and Caspar at the altar, she wrote: "This weekend I married the love of my life, in God's own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude.



"Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that traveled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts.



"I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx (sic)."



The likes of Sarah Ferguson, her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and Sienna Miller and her partner Lucas Zwirner turned up just after 3pm to watch Ellie and Caspar exchange vows.



After saying their "I do's", the couple shared a kiss at the altar of the stunning Gothic cathedral and the moment was captured by royal photographer Matt Porteous, who is known for his work with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.



Ellie then planted another kiss on her husband outside, much to the delight of the fans who had stood outside the Minster to get a glimpse of the bride and groom.



The blonde beauty wore a beautiful high-necked gown with long sleeves and a traditional veil, whilst her bridesmaids looked angelic in matching long white dresses.



Other guests included James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley, comedian Jimmy Carr, 'The Body Coach' Joe Wicks and Prince Harry's ex-partner Cressida Bonas.



The singer had arrived at her wedding in a blue Volkswagen camper van.