Elton John About His Fallout With Rod Stewart: He's Crossed a Line Beyond Friendly Rivalry

They've not been on the best of terms for the past year.

And now Elton John, 73, is thought to be preparing to 'set the record straight' about his tiff with Rod Stewart, 75, by writing a new chapter for his autobiography Me.

The stars fell out at some point last year, when the Maggie May rocker poked fun at the Your Song singer's retirement tour and the biopic made about him, Rocketman.

Now it is believe that Elton has decided to take it one step further and explain in his own words what went on between the two iconic singers.

A source close to Elton told The Sun: 'Rod's continued barbed and personal criticism of his recent successes has crossed a line beyond their usual friendly rivalry.

'Elton cherishes his friendship with Rod and hasn't wanted to go public so made attempts to contact Rod directly to clear the air.

'When his requests to speak were either knocked back or went unanswered, Elton felt compelled to set the record straight with this new chapter in his autobiography.

The source added that Elton claims he never received any attempt at an olive branch from his former pal.

It comes after just on Tuesday, Rod made claims he had tried to reach out to Elton to try and heal their rift, only for this to be ignored.

Speaking to Chris Evans on his podcast, Rod said: 'We don't talk to each other anymore. Big falling out.

'Last time I emailed him I said, 'I've got this football pitch, would you like the boys to come up?' You know, cos they both love football.'

It appears the invite to Rod's personal pitch was not of interest to Elton - who shares sons Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven, with husband David Furnish - as he allegedly never replied.

Rod, who is married to Penny Lancaster, has two boys too, of a similar age: Alistair, 14, and Aiden, nine.

Last year, Rod revealed the feud during an interview with Dermot O'Leary.

'We're not talking nowadays. He has got the hump with me now,' Rod revealed. 'We're both very stubborn, so neither of us call each other.'

He had previously claimed: 'I do love Elton, only we're not talking at the moment. We've had a spat. I criticised his tour as being money-grabbing.'

The tour in question - titled Farewell Yellow Brick Road - is an ongoing endavour, which was announced in 2018 and is said to last until 2023, consisting of 300 gigs worldwide.

It's supposedly the crooner's last-ever tour.

Rod also branded Rocketman - which lost out on scooping any Oscars last year - 'not very flattering'.

He compared it to the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, from the previous year, saying: 'I don't think [Rocketman] quite lived up to it.'

Rod also said of Elton that they were, at one time, 'close friends' and that Elton was 'a wonderful ally'.

'He's one of the most generous people I've ever met,' he told Dermot at the time.