Elton John And David Furnish to be Honoured at the British LGBT Awards

The 72-year-old musician, who scooped a Best Original Song Oscar at Sunday's Academy Awards , will be recognised for his and David's work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation at the ceremony, scheduled to take place on May 29 in London.

A source exclusively revealed to MailOnline: 'The British LGBT Awards have long wanted to recognise Sir Elton and David Furnish for the work they have done through the Elton John AIDS Foundation... They rightly deserve credit for their charitable and philanthropic achievements.'

Elton's support of HIV/AIDS causes goes as far back as the 1980s, when he joined forces with Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight, and Stevie Wonder to record the track That's What Friends Are For, benefiting the American Foundation for AIDS Research.

A starry lineup of nominees in various categories will be up for awards at the event, including Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Zoë Kravitz, Sam Smith, Cara Delevingne and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

The awards ceremony, held in association with Founding Partner NatWest, celebrate the campaigners and allies who have made a positive impact on the LGBT+ community during the past 12 months.

Also up for awards are singer Taylor Swift, Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Michelle Visage, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and father-and-daughter duo Danny and Danni Dyer.

Nominated for the Sports Personality Award is former Welsh International Rugby Player Gareth Thomas, who, after revealing his HIV status in 2019, has since taken on the role as a powerful HIV advocate.

Sportsman Gareth was nominated alongside transgender British racing car driver Charlie Martin.

Grammy-award winner Lizzo, non-binary artist Sam Smith and record-breaking Ariana Grande will battle it out alongside Lil Nas X, who came out as gay last June, to see who will be crowned the MTV Music Artist of the Year.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Brewery in Barbican, London on 29 May. The public are invited to cast their votes for the winner now at the official British LGBT Awards website.

News of Elton's special honour comes hot on the heels of his momentous Best Original Song win alongside Bernie Taupin at the Oscars in Hollywood on Sunday.

The duo took home the Academy Award for Rocketman's I'm Gonna Love Me Again, marking their first Academy Award songwriting win in 53 years of writing together.

Bernie and Elton wrote the song for the biopic that charted Elton's rise to superstar status, warts and all.

Elton previously won the Oscar for Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the original Lion King, which he shared with Tim Rice.

In his acceptance speech, the musician called Bernie 'the constant thing in my life'.

'When I screwed up, when I was normal, he's always been there for me,' he explained. 'This is a dream for us. We've never been nominated before for anything like this.'

On the same night that he was seen winning his award, Elton was also playing host at his 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood, which has attracted a host of stars over the years.