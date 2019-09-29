EMBARRASSING! Ragheb Alama Blocked Ahlam on The Voice.. And She Had No Idea! (Video)

Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama put his fellow Emirati artist Ahlam in an embarrassing situation during the second episode of The Voice, generating laughter from everyone on the program.





It started when the contestant Noha Raheem from Tunisia stepped onto the stage in preparation to impress the panel and try to get selected by of one of the coaches to join their team.

Noha performed the song Garh Tani (Another Wound) by Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab, brilliantly stealing the hearts of the jury.

Alama was able to push the block button to prevent Ahlam from competing to win the talent and join her team. The block button is a feature that the program management added in the current fifth season.

نهى رحيم الموهبة التي خلقت التحدي الأكبر بين المدربين ودفعت راغب لضغط زر البلوك #MBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/OWNV8Yvfn9 — MBC The Voice (@mbcthevoice) September 28, 2019

Ahlam was thinking about turning for the talent at the same time Ragheb blocked her, but she didn't noticed what Ragheb had done.

Program presenter, Nardeen Faraj, hysterically laughed at Ahlam who did not pay attention to Ragheb's block, until Mohamed Hamaki intervened to draw her attention to the situation.

As soon as Ahlam realized what happened, she asked, “who blocked me?” She then turned to the talent and said, “if I wasn't blocked, who would you choose?” She replied, “Ahlam.”

Ragheb Alama tried to tease Ahlam although she eventually admitted the block was well-timed. The contestant picked Ragheb as her coach at the end, choosing him over Mohamed Hamaki and Samira Said. Ragheb gave the talent a cap as a gift with his initial "A" on it, after which Ahlam referred to the singer and said ''her loss."