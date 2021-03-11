Emilia Clark Deletes Celebrity Dating App 'Raya' AGAIN!

Emilia Clarke reportedly turned to celebrity dating app Raya to find love - before swiftly deleting it again.

The 34-year-old Game Of Thrones actress is said to have set up a profile on the app, which is targeted at 'the rich and famous'.

A source told The Sun: 'Dating has been pretty hard in lockdown but some friends talked Emilia into going on Raya. She agreed to give it a whirl.'

But a separate insider added: 'She recently deleted her profile as it’s not what she hoped it would be.'

Emilia has been romantically linked to film director Charlie McDowell, as well as James Franco and Seth MacFarlane.

The app has also attracted the likes of singer Sam Smith, actor Paul Mescal, math whiz Carol Vorderman, and Bake Off's Candice Brown.

Emilia recently revealed she told a facialist to 'get out' after they told her she needed filler aged 28.

The star told Elle Magazine she was left fuming after the being told to get the anti-ageing treatment.

When asked about the worst skincare advice she had received, the actress said: 'I once had a facialist who told me I needed filler and I showed her the door.'