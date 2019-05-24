Emilia Clarke Rejects 'Fifty Shades' Offer to Avoid Nudity

Emilia Clarke turned down the Fifty Shades movies to avoid appearing nude onscreen.

The 32-year-old British actress said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday she passed on Anastasia Steele, Dakota Johnson's role in the film series, because she already felt "pigeonholed" by her nudity on Game of Thrones.

"Well, [director] Sam [Taylor-Johnson] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman," Clarke explained.

"It's annoying as hell and I'm sick and tired of it because I did it for the character," she said of her Game of Thrones character, Daenerys Targaryen. "So, that coming up, I was like, 'I can't.'"

Clarke said the amount of focus on her Game of Thrones nudity made her especially reluctant to appear in the Fifty Shades films, which are based on E.L. James' erotic novels.

"I did a minimal amount and I'm pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, 'No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question,'" she said.

Clarke previously discussed Fifty Shades in the July 2015 issue of Marie Claire U.K.

"I'll never say, 'I'm never doing nudity' because I've already done it, but I thought I might get stuck in a pigeonhole that I would have struggled to get out of," she explained.





Game of Thrones ended Sunday after an eight-season run on HBO. Clarke told THR she hopes to find a new project without potential sequels.

"One thing I would not like to do is something that would have a sequel. Something that could have, like, 'And then two and then three and four,'" she said. "I'd like to not do one of those for a minute."

Clarke will next appear in an adaptation of the Joe Sharkey book Above Suspicion.