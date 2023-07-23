Emily Blunt’s vest pops open on the red carpet

ALBAWABA - Emily Blunt suffered a wardrobe malfunction on Oppenheimer's red carpet, and Florence Pugh was there to save the day.

While Blunt and Pugh were posing for pictures, the actress' shimmery gold jacket accidentally popped open in front of the cameras, and Pugh quickly covered Blunt away from the cameras.

Florence Pugh saves Emily Blunt from a wardrobe malfunction at the premiere of “Oppenheimer.” pic.twitter.com/TAoIlDuV9t July 14, 2023

Blunt was surprised as she gasped when she realized what just happened and immediately started laughing.

Pugh donned a bold blue Moschino Jeans blazer dress with nothing underneath, while The Devil Wears Prada star wowed a sparkly blazer and matching trousers.