Eminem Personally Serves Spaghetti at His New Restaurant

Eminem launches a new Italian restaurant in his hometown of Detroit.

The rapper named the restaurant 'Mom's Spaghetti' and the restuarant's name is a reference to lyrics from his 2002 hit track Lose Yourself from his film 8 Mile.

And on Tuesday evening the 'Not Afraid' rapper surprised his fans by showing up at the restaurant himself and serving the food.

Fans were quick to share selfies taken with the superstar where he was seen wearing a grey hoodie over a white t-shirt.

Mom’s Spaghetti first came into the world as a pop-up shop at Detroit music venue The Shelter in 2017 while Eminem was promoting his album “Revival.”

Detroit- 2day is THE day. Come down for our pasta debut! 🍝 #MomsSpaghetti Grand Opening @ 5pm pic.twitter.com/wPDN2xrwnJ — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 29, 2021

The restaurant's menu includes 'Mom’s Spaghetti' for $9, 'Mom’s Spaghetti with Meatballs' for $12 and the ‘Sgetti Sandwich' which is pasta smushed between two slices of bread for $11.

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” Eminem's manager Rosenberg said in a statement.

Y’all successfully canceled Eminem and now he’s working at a food chain 😞 pic.twitter.com/uq84ScuZGF — Ama 🥰🇲🇽 (@Amarely2016) September 29, 2021

Eminem taking food orders from his fans is the cutest thing ever. pic.twitter.com/73gy99b1LK — Nina 🏴‍☠️⚓️ (@nina2641998) September 29, 2021

“The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long.

“We are really pleased to announce the arrival of the walk-up restaurant and adjacent upstairs store, called The Trailer, where fans can experience a uniquely-curated environment and obtain merch and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation.”