  3. Eminem Personally Serves Spaghetti at His New Restaurant

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published September 30th, 2021 - 01:06 GMT
Mom’s Spaghetti first came into the world as a pop-up shop
Eminem surprises fans at his 'Mom's Spaghetti' restaurant

Eminem launches a new Italian restaurant in his hometown of Detroit.

The rapper named the restaurant 'Mom's Spaghetti' and the restuarant's name is a reference to lyrics from his 2002 hit track Lose Yourself from his film 8 Mile.

And on Tuesday evening the 'Not Afraid' rapper surprised his fans by showing up at the restaurant himself and serving the food.

Fans were quick to share selfies taken with the superstar where he was seen wearing a grey hoodie over a white t-shirt.

Mom’s Spaghetti first came into the world as a pop-up shop at Detroit music venue The Shelter in 2017 while Eminem was promoting his album “Revival.”

The restaurant's menu includes 'Mom’s Spaghetti' for $9, 'Mom’s Spaghetti with Meatballs' for $12 and the ‘Sgetti Sandwich'  which is pasta smushed between two slices of bread for $11. 

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” Eminem's manager Rosenberg said in a statement.

“The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long.

“We are really pleased to announce the arrival of the walk-up restaurant and adjacent upstairs store, called The Trailer, where fans can experience a uniquely-curated environment and obtain merch and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation.”

 


