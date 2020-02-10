Eminem Surprises The Oscars With 'Lose Yourself' Performance

The unexpected moment took place during a segment in the ABC telecast that was introduced by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and looked at previous Best Original Song winners.

Eminem -- whose real name is Marshal Mathers -- did not attend the 2003 Oscars ceremony where his 8 Mile anthem won the Best Original Song statuette.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," the artist tweeted after his performance Sunday.