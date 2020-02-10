  1. Home
Eminem Surprises The Oscars With 'Lose Yourself' Performance

Published February 10th, 2020 - 07:27 GMT
Eminem's real name is Marshal Mathers
Eminem's real name is Marshal Mathers
Rapper Eminem performed his 2002 song "Lose Yourself" at Sunday's Academy Awards gala in Los Angeles.

The unexpected moment took place during a segment in the ABC telecast that was introduced by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and looked at previous Best Original Song winners.

Eminem -- whose real name is Marshal Mathers -- did not attend the 2003 Oscars ceremony where his 8 Mile anthem won the Best Original Song statuette.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," the artist tweeted after his performance Sunday.

 

Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

