Eminem's daughter Hailie gets engaged

ALBAWABA - Hailie Jade, daughter of famous rapper Eminem, announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend on her Instagram story.

Hailie Jade shared with her followers a series of pictures where she announced she got engaged to lone-time boyfriend Evan McClintock.

In the post, Jade looked surprised as her romantic partner got down on one knee and propose to her, Jade captioned the post: "Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23, I love you @evanmcclintock11."

The daughter of the famous rapper added a pink heart, a ring, and a crying face emoji.

One of the pictures featured the happy couple pooping a bottle of champagne to celebrate, the second picture showed McClintock down on one knee as he proposed, and the third and final picture featured a close-up of the diamond ring.

Jade and McClintock started dating in. 2016, but keep their relationship private, the pair met at Michigan State University where they both attended.