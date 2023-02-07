Eminem's daughter Hailie gets engaged

  1. Home
Published February 7th, 2023 - 08:54 GMT
ALBAWABA - Hailie Jade, daughter of famous rapper Eminem, announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend on her Instagram story.

Hailie Jade shared with her followers a series of pictures where she announced she got engaged to lone-time boyfriend Evan McClintock.

In the post, Jade looked surprised as her romantic partner got down on one knee and propose to her, Jade captioned the post: "Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23, I love you @evanmcclintock11." 

 

The daughter of the famous rapper added a pink heart, a ring, and a crying face emoji. 

One of the pictures featured the happy couple pooping a bottle of champagne to celebrate, the second picture showed McClintock down on one knee as he proposed, and the third and final picture featured a close-up of the diamond ring. 

Jade and McClintock started dating in. 2016, but keep their relationship private, the pair met at Michigan State University where they both attended.

