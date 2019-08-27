Emirati Jewelry Brand Ruwaya Appears in Taylor Swift's New 'Lover' Music Video

US pop superstar Taylor Swift just released her much-lauded new album “Lover” and also took to the internet to share the colorful music video for its title track this weekend — complete with a glittering cameo by Emirati jewelry brand Ruwaya.





In one scene, Swift can be seen decked out in a pink ensemble, with butterfly-printed pajamas by Fleur du Mal, which she paired with Gucci loafers, as well as a gold bangle by Misahara Jewelry, cocktail rings by Anabela Chan and a pair of glittery pink earrings by Ruwaya called the Nayra Earrings, according to Emirates Woman magazine.

Founded by Emirati designer Fatima Al-Dhaheri in 2015, the brand is based on the designer’s extensive study of her craft at the Gemological Institute of America and boasts delicate, Arab-inspired pieces in a range of colors.

Rihanna was spotted sporting the label’s snake bracelet for her SavagexFenty Spring campaign in April, while the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Jenna Dewanand Ariana Grande have also shown off Al-Dhaheri’s designs.

For her part, Swift chose to wear the drop earrings in a pink-hued scene that is just one part of a wildly colorful video, which pairs perfectly with the syrupy song “Lover.”

Swift’s highly anticipated seventh album arrived on Aug. 23 in all its lovestruck, honeyed glory, a clear shift from the vengeful goth lite of her previous record, AFP reported on Friday.

But the 18-track “Lover” is not just an ode to matters of the heart — it’s the pop star’s first record that she actually owns, under the terms of the multi-album deal she struck last year with Universal Music Group/Republic Records.

“This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos,” Swift tweeted upon Friday’s midnight release of her latest project.

“It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

In her latest album Swift, no stranger to catty celebrity feuds and lyrical disses, sets a mood of moving on — with a touch of snarky self-care — in her opener “I Forgot That You Existed.”

It’s a clear break from 2017’s “Reputation,” when Swift momentarily tossed her princess tiara to try on the hardened snake skin of Dark Taylor.

In classic Swift form, “Lover” includes a streak of reflection on her past romantic woes, but the album exhibits an ebullient optimism determined to focus on the power of love, particularly concerning her relationship with English actor Joe Alwyn.