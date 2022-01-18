Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Lie About His Return to Spiderman

Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone about his return to Spiderman.

Garfield made a surprise appearance in the new Spiderman movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the actor revealed that his former co-star Emma Stone asked him about the appearance and he said 'he doesn't know what she is talking about'.

"Emma kept on texting me," Garfield, who dated Stone for four years, said on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. "She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'"

"She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me!'" Garfield continued, laughing as he told Horowitz he kept up the bit until the film's release.

“And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.'” he continued.

No Way Home introduced the multiverse into the Marvel Universe, and the movie featured Spiderman alum, Tobey Maguire along side Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

Andrew and Emma perviously dated for four years and ended their relationship in 2015, however, the pair now are still friends, as Garfield described himself as Stone's biggest fan, he also said that they still support each other both personally and professionally.

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing, There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other.” Garfield said in 2017.

Meanwhile, Stone secretly married director Dave McCray in 2021, and they welcomed their first child together, 'Louise'.

And Garfield has been dating model Christine Gabel since 2019.