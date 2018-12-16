Emma Stone Reveals She Has Never Seen Her Movie Easy A

It was a role that landed her on the Hollywood map (Source: Tinseltown / Shutterstock )

But Emma Stone, 30, has admitted she has never seen her movie, Easy A.

The actress explained that she has seen a handful of scenes from the film but had no desire to sit down and watch herself for its entirety.

Speaking on Variety's Actors on Actors series with Timothy Chalamet, Emma said: 'I haven’t seen it. No, I’ve seen some scenes.

'But I went to a friends and family screening to see it, and I had to get up and walk out. Who wants to watch themselves for that long?'

Emma was the main character in the film, a comedy about a teenage girl who gets a reputation at her high school for being promiscuous after a lie she tells gets out of hand.

In almost every scene and serving as narrator, the actress admitted she put a lot of pressure on herself to succeed during filming.

She said: 'I was 20 and I put so much pressure on myself.

'While we were shooting it, I was just going nuts and was like, "I don’t know, this whole thing could fall apart, I have no idea."

'Because I had to be there all day, every day. And if I wasn’t on screen, I was narrating, and it was just too much me.'

The La La Land star felt like she had to rely on herself while playing the role.

She said: 'It was kind of like, I just felt like it had to be well-calibrated throughout, and it was the first time that I had ever had to rely on myself mostly to be able to carry all that.

'I think I just put so much pressure on myself.'

Emma's latest role was in the film The Favourite.

Set in the eighteenth century, the actress starred as Abigail Masham, a favourite of Anne, Queen of Great Britain.

