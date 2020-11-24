Emma Stone's Oscar 'Elie Saab' Gown to be Auctioned for Beirut

Highlights
Emma Stone wearing Elie Saab at the 2015 Academy Awards
Sotheby’s has partnered with Creatives for Lebanon and Art for Beirut to raise funds following the devastating explosion that ripped through the capital on Aug. 4 — and one very special Elie Saab gown is going under the hammer.
The custom-made beaded chartreuse gown features guipure and sequin embroidery and was worn by Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone on the Oscars red carpet in 2015.
Alongside that gown will be dresses donated by Middle Eastern icons, including a silk haute couture gown designed for Egyptian actress Sherihan in 1987 and a unique sky-blue embellished dress from the collection of beloved Lebanese singer Majida El-Roumi.
Bidding will run from Dec. 7-15.
