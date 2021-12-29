Emma Watson Reveals She Was in Love With Her Co-Star Tom Felton

Emma Watson remembers one of her first crushes in a new sneak peak of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Watson, who played Hermione Granger recalled the moment she “fell in love” with her co-star Tom Felton who played Draco Malfoy as she claims her heart skip a beat while they were on set together.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him,” Watson said.

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day,” he was three years above me and so for him he was like, ‘You’re like my little sister.’”

Even though they were at the center of dating rumors for years, Emma and Tom, never actually dated,

“I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you,’” Tom recalled.

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day,” he continued. “There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airs January 1 on HBO Max.