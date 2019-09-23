Emmys 2019: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Takes Home Three Gong at the 71st Primetime Awards Ceremony

Her series Fleabag has garnered fans and accolades on both sides of the Atlantic.





And on Sunday night, it's creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge walked away with an unprecedented three gongs at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, causing a major upset in the process.

The actress beat Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, despite Dreyfus being a hot favourite for the award.

Moments earlier, Waller-Bridge had scooped the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and at the end of the show, she made it a hat trick when Fleabag was named Outstanding Comedy Series.

'Well, this is getting ridiculous,' she said as she collected her third trophy of the night.

In her acceptance speech for lead comedy actress, she quipped: 'It's just really wonderful to know and reassuring that a dirty, pervy, angry, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys', referring to her character.

'I find acting really hard and really painful,' Waller-Bridge said in her remarks.

'Thank you to be nominated with these unbelievable actresses who I’ve looked up to and watched and laughed with for so many years — it means so much. I mean that in a nice way. And this means a huge amount to me.'

Harry Bradbeer brought Fleabag's total number of Emmys to four when he won for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

'I think for a director, something like Fleabag only comes along once in your life,' he said, after collecting his trophy.

'Thank you Phoebe for coming into my life like some kind of glorious grenade. Scientists are still trying to work out how someone so incredibly talented can be so utterly lovely,' he added.

Her win denied Louis-Dreyfus the chance to make history as the first to win nine acting Emmys.