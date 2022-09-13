Emmys 2022 Best Dressed and Top Wins

This year's Emmys ceremony did not disappoint, as stars dazzled the red carpet with high end fashion, record breaking wins, and fun moments.

Albawaba has rounded up the top best dressed celebrities at this year's Emmys (2022), and while we're at it, we'll share this year's top wins!

First on the list is Zendaya, the actress who turned 26 last week donned a beautiful Valentino gown and Bulgari jewelry, and had her hair up, looking gorgeous as ever!

Zendaya made history as she is now the youngest actress with two Emmy Wins. The Spiderman star is the first black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.

“About Damn Time” queen Lizzo wore a stunning red tulle Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. The singer took home the Emmy Award on Monday night for outstanding competition program for her Amazon series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,"

Rocking the red carpet was Korean star Ho-yeon Jung who donned a Louis Vuitton look, HoYeon was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Squid Game but the award eventually went to Julia Garner in Ozark. But that doesn't mean she did any less of a fantastic job playing the role of Kang Sae-byeok.

Going simple this year was the one and only Amanda Seyfried, the actress wore a mermaid style gown by Armani Privé paired with Cartier jewels. Seyfried won her first Emmy, for a nuanced portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes.

Alexandra Daddario sparkled the Emmys red carpet in sheer pearl-covered dress as she showed up with her new husband Andrew Form. Daddario was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Rachel Patton in the HBO show “The White Lotus.” The award was won by her co-star Jennifer Coolidge.

Andrew Garfield looked dapper in a white suit and black dress shoes, the actor was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Under the Banner of Heaven.

Lee Jung-jae made history with his Emmy win, as the Squid Game star wore a custom Gucci black double-breasted suit with leather trim and stud details. Lee is the first Asian actor ever to receive an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in 'Squid Game.

By Alexandra Abumuhor