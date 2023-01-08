George Wassouf gets emotional at son's wake

ALBAWABA - Syrian singer George Wassouf 's son Wadie died of complications from a gastric bypass surgery he underwent a few days earlier.

He died late Friday in his hospital bed in Mar Yousef hospital in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Wassouf was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 27, to undergo a gastric bypass operation. Following the surgery, he was discharged and went home, but shortly afterwards, Wassouf suffered internal stomach bleeding and was admitted to the hospital again.

ادخال سلطان الطرب #جورج_وسوف الى الطوارئ في المستشفى بعد تلقيه خبر وفاة نجله #وديع_جورج_وسوف وذلك اثر نوبة اعصاب حادة اصيب بها — adel samia (@adelsamia) January 6, 2023

Geroge Wassouf reportedly suffered a severe panic attack and was taken to the hospital following the news of his son's death.

The elderly Wassouf was later discharged to attend his son's funeral, which took place at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, were many A-listers showed up to offer their condolences.

The stars who were present included Nassif Zeytoun, Nishan, Haifa Wahbe, Najwa Karam, Majida Al Roumi, among others.

A video from the wake showed an emotional Wassouf weeping hysterically, while some of the stars and loved ones gathered around him to comfort him.

In the video shared on social media, Najwa Karam can be seen crying on the singer's shoulder, while Nancy Ajram had tearful eyes.

By Alexandra Abumuhor