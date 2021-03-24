Engin Akyürek Officially Joins Instagram.. Check Out His First Post

Instagram'a hoş geldiniz or welcome to Instagram!

Successful Turkish actor Engin Akyürek who's been admired by millions of viewers for his character Sancar in Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter), is known for keeping his private life away from the public eye.

Akyürek is among the rare celebrities who does not use social media, but things have changed as Engin could not resist the digital world and finally opened an Instagram account.

Engin's first Instagram post was a selfie with his cat. He captioned it: "I'm here".

The most happy person for Engin Akyürek joining Instagram was his close friend Tolga Sarıtaş, of course in addition to thousands of followers who liked and commented on his picture.

Few hours later, Akyürek posted another picture as he was enjoying the beautiful views of the city, and captioned it with a sun emoji.

Separately, Engin Akyürek has previously dated Cansu Dere, Tuvana Türkay and Bestemsu Özdemir, and now it is claimed that he fell for his colleague Tülin Yazkan.

The couple's relationship emerged in February 2020 when they were spotted by fans as they were walking hand in hand in Taksim, but no positive or negative explanation came from the couple until this moment.