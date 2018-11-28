Enjoy National Day in the UAE With Free Fireworks, Concerts, Poetry and More

Everything you need to know about Dubai’s best National Day celebrations. (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Parks and Resorts Follow >

All seven emirates are prepping for grand celebrations to honour 47 years of their union and Dubai has announced an entire weekend worth of festivities. From fireworks and performances, we’ve put together a list of wallet-friendly National Day festivities across the city.

Concerts & Poetry at Burj Park

Burj Park is setting a stage for homegrown talent with free live concerts by not one nor two, but four stars during the long weekend. Superstars Ahlam, Balqees, Waleed Al Shami and Hussain Al Jassmi will perform a repertoire of their greatest hits, from traditional Arabic tunes to modern pop tracks, to commemorate the special occasion.

Right before the concerts, Burj Park will host Poetry Nights from 6-7pm on both days. The event is organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation with readings by Said Al Falahi, Hamad Al Bloushi, Ali Al Qahtani, Saoud Al Mossabi, Hadi Al Mansouri, and Mohamed Al Kaabi.

When: 1-2 December

Where: Burj Park

IMAGINE Show

A laser, lights and water show can only be made better with fireworks. That’s right – the captivating IMAGINE Show at Dubai Festival City Mall is lighting up brighter than usual with a show that is specially choreographed for National Day and accompanied by a sparkling display of fireworks. In addition to the IMAGINE Show, Dubai Festival City Mall will also host traditional Ayala dance performances starting at 2pm.

When: 2 December, 8pm and 10pm

Where: Dubai Festival City Mall

The Outlet Village

Dubai’s Tuscan-inspired shopping spot The Outlet Village is gearing up for the holiday with special roaming entertainment, including a band playing traditional Emirati instruments, live shows by Al Ayala and Al Razfa dancers and photo-ops with the UAE’s national bird, the falcon. If you’re looking to doll up for the festivities, henna artists will create stunning and intricate designs for women at the venue.

When: 29 November & 1-3 December

Where: The Outlet Village

Beachside fireworks

It doesn’t matter where in the city you are or where you live, this year the fireworks are coming to beaches near you. The Beach opposite Jumeirah Beach Residences, Al Seef and La Mer are each hosting fireworks to celebrate the occasion. The show at The Beach starts at 8pm, followed by Al Seef at 8:30pm, and finally La Mer at 9pm.

When: 2 December

Where: The Beach, Al Seef and La Mer

Hamad Al Amri

A crown jewel in the UAE’s pedigree of homegrown superstars, Hamad Al Amri has become somewhat of a staple feature in Dubai’s National Day celebrations. His past performances commemorating the anniversary of the Emirati union have become must-see events, with thousands watching live performances of hits such as ‘Bakaya Garamak’ and ‘Wasfat al Hobb’. Continuing the tradition, Hamad Al Amri will take over the main stage at Global Village from 9pm onwards.

When: 2 December

Where: Global Village

IMG Worlds of Adventure

UAE residents, rejoice! IMG Worlds of Adventure is lowering prices for the National Day weekend. From 29 November to 2 December, UAE residents can get AED47 off the rack rate per ticket, while Emiratis can enjoy a discount of 47%. Visit IMG Worlds of Adventure during the week and enjoy their park-wide entertainment, from traditional Arabic dancers to calligraphers, henna artists, face painters and more.

When: 29 November - 2 December

Where: IMG Worlds of Adventure

Dubai Parks and Resorts

All four of Dubai Parks and Resort’s themed-destinations are hosting National Day festivities. Legoland will display a 300kg and 231-brick commemorative statue that took over 900 hours to design and build. There will also be a four-metre-long National Day mosaic made of Legos that visitors are invited to help create. Meanwhile, Motiongate Dubai and Bollywood Parks will host Ayala dancers, Arabic calligraphers and more. Visitors can also catch an exclusive circus parade at Riverland, where entry is free.

Get in on all this fun at a reduced price: you can upgrade your Motiongate, Legoland or Legoland Water Park ticket and get access to an additional theme park of your choice for just AED47 from November 30 to 3 December.

When: 29 November - 3 December

Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts