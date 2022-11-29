  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. ENTERGALACTIC visualizing love

ENTERGALACTIC visualizing love

Published November 29th, 2022 - 12:32 GMT
ENTERGALACTIC
Highlights
Love is easy when it is by accident but it isn't real until you do it on purpose

ENTERGALACTIC visualizing love

I’m no mind reader but I know that each one of you has at some point listened to a song and dreamed about being within it. It is a feeling shared but rarely talked about.

ENTERGALACTIC


Kid Cudi did exactly that with his album ENTERGALACTIC. He created the music and then built a world around it, he created a movie of exactly that feeling, the feeling of being inside the music.

ENTERGALACTIC


And what better way to visualize the music other than a psychedelic animation movie with an art style inspired by I lost my body and the Oscar winner Spiderman into the spider verse
The movie is a wonderfully romantic movie that expresses the feeling you get when falling in love meticulously integrated with the music. 

ENTERGALACTIC  a visual album form the mind of Kid Cudi


The movie takes us on the journey of an up-and-coming street artist Jabari, meeting his neighbor Medow and falling in love with her.
Kid Cudi explains that the term ENTERGALACTIC describes the feeling of meeting someone new and in this movie, we are embarking on this amazing vivid journey with Jabari and Medow as they travel through universes together without leaving their own reality. 

ENTERGALACTIC


The movie is not a classic rom-com of boy meets girl and fall in love, but rather a close representation of the idea of love and being in your own bubble.
The movie takes us through the mind of Jabari (kid Cudi’s character) and see how his newfound situation-ship can in fact alter his reality during the highs and lows of the character’s relationship 
All I can say is that it is a beautiful experience to see love materialize in a way that is surreal and simply ENTERGALACTIC.

You can catch ENTERGALACTIC on Netflix, and the album on Spotify.

 

written by Munir Abumuhor
 

Tags:Kid CudiENTERGALACTICNetflix

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...