ENTERGALACTIC visualizing love

I’m no mind reader but I know that each one of you has at some point listened to a song and dreamed about being within it. It is a feeling shared but rarely talked about.



Kid Cudi did exactly that with his album ENTERGALACTIC. He created the music and then built a world around it, he created a movie of exactly that feeling, the feeling of being inside the music.



And what better way to visualize the music other than a psychedelic animation movie with an art style inspired by I lost my body and the Oscar winner Spiderman into the spider verse

The movie is a wonderfully romantic movie that expresses the feeling you get when falling in love meticulously integrated with the music.

ENTERGALACTIC a visual album form the mind of Kid Cudi



The movie takes us on the journey of an up-and-coming street artist Jabari, meeting his neighbor Medow and falling in love with her.

Kid Cudi explains that the term ENTERGALACTIC describes the feeling of meeting someone new and in this movie, we are embarking on this amazing vivid journey with Jabari and Medow as they travel through universes together without leaving their own reality.



The movie is not a classic rom-com of boy meets girl and fall in love, but rather a close representation of the idea of love and being in your own bubble.

The movie takes us through the mind of Jabari (kid Cudi’s character) and see how his newfound situation-ship can in fact alter his reality during the highs and lows of the character’s relationship

All I can say is that it is a beautiful experience to see love materialize in a way that is surreal and simply ENTERGALACTIC.

You can catch ENTERGALACTIC on Netflix, and the album on Spotify.

written by Munir Abumuhor

