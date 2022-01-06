Erman Toroğlu Marries His Former Lawyer and His Football Comment Causes a Fuss on Social Media

Turkish sports and former football referee commentator Erman Toroğlu, 73, has tied the knot to his former lawyer Ezgi Yavuz, 39, on the first day of 2022 at the Turkish consulate in Barcelona. The newlyweds had a short honeymoon.

Yesterday, it was announced that Erman Toroğlu was traveling to Doha, Qatar, to take part in the Super Cup match between Beşiktaş and Antalyaspor as a commentator.

Erman Toroğlu was accompanied by the announcer Ender Bilgin in the match live on ATV.

The Reason Why Erman Toroğlu's Name Is Trending

Beşiktaş and Antalyaspor faced off in the Turkcell Super Cup Final. Commenting on the match, Erman Toroğlu made an interesting comment at the very beginning of the match.

Toroğlu's comment was widely discussed on social media. Commenting on the fact that Beşiktaş football player Rıdvan Yılmaz fell to the ground in a position, Toroğlu said, "There is oil under our football players, they put olive oil on them. None of them can stand and fall." Then when the referee didn't blow the whistle, Erman said 'Tough poo'.

Beşiktaş, the champion of both the League and the Cup last season, faced Antalyaspor, the Turkey Cup Finalist of 2021, in the Turkcell Super Cup Final.

Beşiktaş started the match fast and blockaded its opponent with successive attacks. Commenting on the match in a position in the 5th minute of the match, Erman Toroğlu's words were widely spoken.