Esther Acebo, Mónica Stockholm in La Casa De Papel, Sends a Special Message to Saudi Fans.. Watch

Spanish actress and La Casa De Papel co-star, Esther Acebo shared a special video with her Saudi fans.
Esther surprised Saudis and revealed that she will be visiting them soon.
Acebo said: "Hola to all of our friends in Saudi Arabia. We promised Hatman that we'll meet you and visit you especially in Abha. So Hopefully we will meet soon."
She continued: "Bye now, enjoy part four of Money Heist. You've got it streaming on Netflix. Stay safe and hope you enjoy it. Ciao!"
الرائعة Esther Acebo المعروفه بـ ( مونيكا / ستوكهولم )— محمد الشهري 🍿| HatMan (@m77_alshehri) April 5, 2020
نجمة مسلسل #lacasadepapel
توجه رسالة الى الجمهور في #السعودية 🇸🇦❤️ #HatMan 🍿❤️#LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/LUwST4XVfJ
