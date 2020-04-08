Esther Acebo, Mónica Stockholm in La Casa De Papel, Sends a Special Message to Saudi Fans.. Watch

  1. Home
Published April 8th, 2020 - 08:45 GMT
Spanish actress and La Casa De Papel co-star, Esther Acebo shared a special video with her Saudi fans.

Esther surprised Saudis and revealed that she will be visiting them soon.

Acebo said: "Hola to all of our friends in Saudi Arabia. We promised Hatman that we'll meet you and visit you especially in Abha. So Hopefully we will meet soon."

She continued: "Bye now, enjoy part four of Money Heist. You've got it streaming on Netflix. Stay safe and hope you enjoy it. Ciao!"

 


