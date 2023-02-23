Euphoria star Angus Cloud wanted for hit and run

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published February 23rd, 2023 - 08:27 GMT
ALBAWABA - Actor Angus Cloud, who plays the role of Fezco on the drama series Euphoria is reportedly wanted for a hit-and-run. 

Actor Angus Cloud, 24, is allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident according to TMZ. 

Rumors claim that Cloud was driving around with a friend in Marina del Rey before getting into an accident (fender bender), and fleeing the scene.

The car that Cloud allegedly hit was a Toyota driven by a female who was bruised on her legs and arms.

Per TMZ, the actor is not officially a suspect in the case but is on the radar for possible involvement. 

