Euphoria star Angus Cloud wanted for hit and run

ALBAWABA - Actor Angus Cloud, who plays the role of Fezco on the drama series Euphoria is reportedly wanted for a hit-and-run.

Actor Angus Cloud, 24, is allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident according to TMZ.

Rumors claim that Cloud was driving around with a friend in Marina del Rey before getting into an accident (fender bender), and fleeing the scene.

#Euphoria star Angus Cloud is reportedly wanted by California police for alleged hit-and-run. pic.twitter.com/WoAYKCMrkV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2023

The car that Cloud allegedly hit was a Toyota driven by a female who was bruised on her legs and arms.

Per TMZ, the actor is not officially a suspect in the case but is on the radar for possible involvement.