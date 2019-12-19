Eva Longoria Dazzles on The Red Carpet in Dubai

The Global Gift Gala brought a slew of A-listers to Dubai on Tuesday night, with a star-studded red carpet and designer gowns galore.

The seventh edition of the annual event, founded by entrepreneur and activist Maria Bravo, saw US-Iraqi businesswomen Huda and Mona Kattan, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Egyptian singer Carmen Soliman and, of course, honorary chair Eva Longoria hit the red carpet at Dubai’s Waldorf Astoria on The Palm.

Also in attendance was presenter Rosemin Madhavji, who accepted the Global Gift We Believe In People Award wearing a purple and red one-shouldered dress from Ralph and Russo.

“For me it's giving. Giving is the most fulfilling part. Whether its time, money, or knowledge,” Madhavji said after she was honored.

​

Meanwhile, Hollywood actress Longoria stepped out in a striking ensemble by Dubai-based designer Rami Al-Ali. She opted for a floor-length, crystal-embellished dress, which faded from sparkling silver to nude tones on the floor-grazing skirt.

“Every time we think of an organization that is physically responsible, we try to focus on the women,” Longoria told attendees at the gala. “If you help a woman, she immediately helps her family. And if she helps her family, that betters community and once you better a community, you improve nations.”

Mona Kattan, the Global President of Huda Beauty, won the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award.

“I am super honored (and) I am so grateful. I love Global Gift, I love Eva, Maria, I love everybody involved so I am super, super grateful. (I) couldn’t be happier,” she told Arab News.

​

Huda, who’s brand was a sponsor for the event, wore a nude gown covered in sequins and feathers. She finished off her look with an updo, which according to Huda, she “has never done before.”

Soliman, who wore a strapless canary colored gown, spoke to Arab News about performing at the event. “I am so excited and it is an honor to be here and to be a part of this huge event and this huge foundation. I am so happy and I hope today is going to be on fire,” she said.

Bravo launched the Global Gift Gala Dubai, in association with the Global Gift Foundation, in 2012 with the aim of elevating the wellbeing and lives of children and families.

The black-tie event included a dinner and an auction, which featured works from British artist Sacha Jafri, with all proceeds going toward initiatives by UAE-based global philanthropic organization Dubai Cares, as well as the Global Gift Foundation.