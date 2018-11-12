Eva Longoria Set to Touch Down in Dubai in December

Eva Longoria will be coming to Dubai in December. (Source: AFP)

The honorary chair of the Global Gift Gala, Eva Longoria, is set to touch down in Dubai in December as the charity event heads back to the UAE for its sixth edition.

Set to be hosted on Dec. 13, the Global Gift Gala will take place at Dubai’s Grosvenor House hotel and will feature an auction of high end items and experiences, with the proceeds going toward UAE-based charity Dubai Cares and the Global Gift Foundation, which seeks to help underprivileged children around the world.

The star-studded guest list includes Dubai-based makeup mogul Huda Kattan, who is nominated for the Women Empowerment award, Bollywood superstar Shilpa Shetty and internationally acclaimed self-help guru Deepak Chopra.

Longoria, who recently gave birth to her first child with husband José Bastón, will walk the red carpet at the event, a few years after she hosted the second edition of the charity gala in 2013.

Entertainment for the night includes R&B duo Lion Babe, comprised of Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman, who are also set to take to the stage at Dubai-based urban festival Sole DXB in December.

British artist and “Say You Won’t Let Go” singer James Arthur will also perform at the Global Gift Gala in Dubai.

“This charity gala continues to be a high-profile, high-impact opportunity for donors and supporters to renew their promise to invest in children and young people’s education. We hope to set an example for the coming generations to take the same footsteps and help in creating opportunities to improve the lives of children and young people by giving them proper knowledge and education,” Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Cares Tariq Al-Gurg said in a released statement.