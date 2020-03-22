Evangeline Lilly Refuses to Self-Isolate

“Ant Man” actress Evangeline Lilly has sparked anger online after refusing to self-isolate due to claims the quarantine advice is a bid by the government to steal her “freedoms.”

On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress posted a snap on Instagram, saying she “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

After receiving backlash in the comments section, she replied: “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law (sic) for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu… It’s unnerving … Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she wrote. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Countless social media users have called her out on her statement, including actress Sophie Turner who, without mentioning Lilly’s name directly, slammed the decision as “stupid.”