ALBAWABA- I'll be honest I have put off watching "Everything Everywhere All At Once" for a while but as soon as I did I understood that "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is a triumph of cinematic ambition and imagination. Written and directed by the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), the film is a daring exploration of parallel universes, family dynamics, and the search for identity. A24 films the NYC-based indie film studio has struck again.



At the center of the film is Michelle Yeoh's magnetic performance as Evelyn Hu, a Chinese-American woman who discovers that she has the ability to access multiple parallel universes. Yeoh brings a nuanced vulnerability and quiet strength to the character, capturing both the wonder and the fear that comes with such a profound discovery.



The film's visual design is a tour-de-force of creativity and innovation. The Daniels uses a kaleidoscope of animation styles, from hand-drawn to stop-motion to CGI, to create a dizzying array of parallel universes that are both familiar and otherworldly. The transitions between these universes are seamless and exhilarating, with each new world offering a unique color palette, tone, and aesthetic. I have at multiple times caught myself breathing what the fuck!! The movie is a cacophony of editing styles complex narratives and philosophical ideologies but they work harmoniously together.



But "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is more than just a feast for the eyes. It is a deeply felt exploration of family relationships, grief, and the search for belonging. The film's emotional resonance is grounded in the strong performances of its ensemble cast, including Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre one of the film's antagonists, and the charming Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Eveleyn's husband.



The action scenes in the film are really impressive, and the fight between Evelyn and Jobu Tupaki at the end is especially great. The directors did an amazing job with the choreography and made the battle exciting and inventive, with the characters using their powers in creative ways and fighting in different parallel universes.



While the film's ambition is admirable, it can also be its greatest weakness. The sheer scope of the story can be overwhelming at times, and some viewers may struggle to keep up with the film's intricate plot and dizzying visuals. But for those willing to surrender to the film's hypnotic spell, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" offers a thrilling and unforgettable cinematic experience.



In conclusion, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is a dazzling achievement of visual storytelling and emotional depth. It is a film that defies easy categorization, offering a bold and inventive vision of parallel universes and the human search for meaning. It is a film that demands to be seen on the big screen, and one that will linger in the mind long after the credits have rolled. The 7 academy award wins were on point for this year.

Written by Munir Abumuhor