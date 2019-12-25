Everything You Can Do This New Year’s Eve In Dubai

No one does New Year’s Eve like Dubai. With dazzling fireworks across town and shooting from the Burj Khalifa, there are plenty of ways to usher in the new decade. Topping it all off are electric celebrations at the city’s best destinations, so whether you’re looking for a kid-friendly affair, Bollywood-themed party or fabulous night out with friends, find something that fits the bill with this NYE round-up.

Fun with friends

See Nelly live at Drai’s

Fans of early 90s rap, don’t miss out on a decade-defining celebration when rap icon Nelly performs at Drai’s Dubai. The singer is known and loved for early Y2K classics including ‘Hot In Herre’ and ‘Work It’, which will take you down memory lane while you also enjoy latest hits from his 2013 album M.O.

Cost: From AED300

Where: Drai’s Dubai

Dance with Ne-Yo at White Beach

Dubai’s newest waterfront venue White Beach is hosting its first mega bash with A-lister Ne-Yo headlining the show. The ‘Miss Independent’ singer is a prolific artist who is behind a slew of chart-topping tracks, which he’ll be performing well into the new year. Arrive early to enjoy the live DJs setting the scene before the main act.

Cost: From AED350

Where: White Beach, Atlantis The Palm

Top tunes with Jax Jones and Jonas Blue at Zero Gravity

Dance in an open-air setting to upbeat tunes by top English DJs Jax Jones and Jonas Blue. You know them for catchy tracks including ‘Breathe’ by Jones and ‘Rise’ by Blue. They’re ringing in festivities at the trendy beach and poolside spot Zero Gravity, where you can enjoy Dubai’s incredible skyline and views of JBR’s fireworks.

Cost: From AED200

Where: Zero Gravity

Class acts by The Cuban Brothers at Wet Deck

Set along the Palm Jumeirah’s crescent boasting splendid sea and city views, Wet Deck at the W Hotel has established itself as one of the best celebration venues in town. Soul, funk and hip-hop group The Cuban Brothers will be adding to the buzzing atmosphere with a mix of comedy acts, sketches and music, while live DJs dish fresh beats to keep you on your toes.

Cost: AED1,850

Where: Wet Deck, W The Palm

Put your hands up for Fredde Le Grand

While there’s an abundance of beachside celebrations to choose from, Barasti Beach might be one of the city’s most popular destinations. This lively spot has welcomed some of the world’s top DJs, and adding his name to the list this NYE is Dutch DJ Fredde le Grand. He’s the hitmaker behind ‘Put Your Hands Up For Detroit’, a catchy melody sure to get you in the evening’s spirit.

Cost: AED179 (early bird)

Where: Barasti Beach

Celebrate Sambodromo do Brasil style at Soho Beach

Elrow returns to Soho Beach this New Year’s Eve to kick off celebrations. The venue will be decked out in ‘Sambodromo do Brasil’ style while house music duo Solardo pump up the audience. Enjoy this widely popular experience and splendid views of Burj Khalifa’s midnight spectacle at Soho Beach.

Cost: From AED250

Where: Soho Beach, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand

Dance with Dixon at Soho Garden

Soho Beach’s neighbour Soho Garden has invited Berlin-based house and techno DJ Dixon to command the crowd on 31 December. Dance to the fast-paced melodies which earned him the number one spot on Resident Advisor's Top 100 DJ poll for three consecutive years. Plus, you get to enjoy Burj Khalifa’s fabulous fireworks and the Elrow celebrations next door, too.

Cost: From AED350

Where: Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand

Disco on the Beach

Listening to throwback tunes on the beach is one way to enter 2020, and you can do exactly that with disco music by DJs Manu Moore, Ruben Moran and Micah. Cove Beach has invited the exciting artists to take to the decks for a vibrant cel-bration while guests can kick back in any of the three pools at the destination. It will be a laid back affair typical of Cove Beach.

Where: Cove Beach

Boogie Wonderland at Armani Privé

Winter and whimsy converge at Armani Privé’s Boogie Wonderland. This celebration starts right after midnight at 12:30am, when you’ll be transported to Manhattan’s vibrant disco scene in the 1970s and 1980s. There’s an LED wall to give the full effect, so glam up and enter the new decade retro style.

Cost: From AED500

Where: Armani Privé, Burj Khalifa

Winter wonderland at Cavalli

The newly redone Cavalli is hosting a stylish New Year’s Eve celebration designed as a winter wonderland. Enter the enchanting venue, where you’ll find a freezing ice lounge at -18C degrees and talented DJs playing top tunes all night. You can even arrive early to indulge in a four-course set menu before getting the evening started.

Cost: From AED900

Where: Cavalli, Fairmont Dubai

Discover New York at White Dubai

Take a trip to New York City at White Dubai, where Times Square comes to life on 31 December. Guests can not only expect the hottest pop, R&B and EDM tunes but will also be captivated by world-class productions and breathtaking visuals during this unique celebration.

Cost: From AED550

Where: White Dubai, Meydan

Find luck for 2020 at Irish Village

Celebrate with friends at one of Dubai’s favourite venues, Irish Village. This little taste of Ireland in Dubai is hosting spectacular celebrations for all. Indulge in food from the Emerald Isle and live music from the Yeah Yeah Nah’s and DJ Marky Mark, which will take you through the decades.

Cost: AED125

Where: Irish Village, Garhoud

Party for 10 hours at Address Dubai Marina

The Address Dubai Marina is hosting a marathon celebration for anyone up for it. Celebrate the occasion for 10 hours straight, hopping from one of the upscale hotel’s restaurants to another for AED1,200. Start the evening with canapés at Kambaa Lounge, followed by dinner and dancing at Mazina until 11pm. Attend a glamorous Black & White Masquerade Ball at Shades to ring in 2020, where the celebration lasts until 2am. You can keep the party going until sunrise at the Nezesaussi Grill.

Cost: AED1,200

Where: Address Dubai Marina

Dinner and dancing with the family

A Royal Gala at Atlantis The Palm

One of Dubai’s most anticipated New Year’s Eve affairs, the royal gala at Atlantis The Palm will offer memorable entertainment for adults and children alike. Feast on incredible cuisine by the hotel’s renowned chefs and dress to impress at this Roaring ‘20s-themed extravaganza. Gear up for a 30-piece live band, live cooking stations, fireworks and more.

Cost: From AED625

Where: Atlantis The Palm

Sway to Nassif Zeytoun at Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera hosts one of the city’s most opulent events with delicious cuisine served under the stars and live music all night. Performing this New Year’s Eve is none other than rising star Nassif Zeytoun, whose hit albums and soulful voice earned him the nickname ‘Star of the Generation'. You can even enjoy unobstructed views of Burj Khalifa’s mesmerising fireworks at midnight.

Cost: From AED1,250

Where: Dubai Opera

A tribute to Madonna and Elvis Presley at Emirates Golf Club

Tee off the new year at a glittering gala hosted at the Emirates Golf Club. You’ll enjoy extravagant views of Dubai Marina, the city’s fabulous winter weather and performances by Madonna and Elvis Presley’s tribute acts. Even children are invited to dance and dine the night away, while watching fireworks in the distance.

Cost: From AED175

Where: Emirates Golf Club

Aboard the QE2

Spend an evening aboard the illustrious Queen Elizabeth 2, once a cruise ship that carried the likes of David Bowie and Nelson Mandela. It docks at Dubai’s Mina Rashid as a floating hotel, where you can feast on an international buffet spread across three decks as a live band performs tunes from the 1980s. Young visitors can enjoy the dedicated play area with free dining for children under 4.

Cost: From AED295

Where: QE2

Dinner and dancing...without the family

DJ Chris Wright at Emerald Palace Kempinski

Treat yourself to fabulous views of Dubai along Palm Jumeirah’s crescent at Emerald Palace Kempinski’s four-hour celebration. Along with uptempo mixes by DJ Chris Wright, guests will enjoy a four-course menu and music by a live band featuring a singer, a saxophonist and a drummer. Dancers and an illusionist will add to the evening’s glamour, keeping your New Year’s Eve celebrations upbeat.

Cost: From AED700

Where: Emerald Palace Kempinski

Take your pick at Four Seasons Dubai

Beach or city centre, Four Seasons Dubai is offering you a New Year’s Eve of your choice. Mercury Lounge at Four Seasons Jumeirah is hosting seaside celebrations with Mediterranean-inspired set menus and views of the Dubai skyline. At DIFC, you can enjoy rooftop House of Rock festivities as well as fireworks at the Burj Khalifa.

Cost: From AED350

Where: Four Seasons Jumeirah and DIFC

A Bollywood bash

Throwback Bollywood Decade Party

Chic Indian restaurant Hitchi is taking Bollywood fans into the decade past on 31 December. Sing and dance to your favourite numbers through the years and delight in their menu packed with witty puns. Delicious food and electric vibes await at this celebration, where you can let your inner star loose.

Cost: From AED575 (early bird)

Where: Hitchki, Grand Millennium Dubai

The Party Tonite at Crowne Plaza Hotel

Crowne Plaza Hotel’s Jumeirah Ballroom is putting together a memorable Bollywood-themed celebration for children and adults. Dance to your favourite melodies with a DJ on deck and fill up on a decadent buffet before midnight at The Party Tonite.

Cost: From AED350

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel

Under the Stars at Zabeel Park

Spend the last moments of 2019 under the stars at Zabeel Park. Indian television personality Simran Ahuja will be hosting the celebrations while the DJ drops hip-hop, Bollywood and Punjabi songs for all. Children and parents alike are in for exciting surprises including games, prizes and at midnight, glittering fireworks at Dubai Frame. Children under 3 enter for free.

Cost: From AED50 (early bird)

Where: Zabeel Park

