Everything You Need to Know About the Turkish Version of Al-Hayba

Makers of the Turkish version of Al-Hayba series have selected the identity of the leading actor who will play the role of Jabal Shaikh Al-Jabal in the Turkish adaptation of the Lebanese-Syrian series, Al-Hayba.

Turkish actor Tolga Sarıtaş will play Jabal Shaikh Al-Jabal, originally played by Syrian actor Taim Hassan.

The Turkish version of Al-Hayba will bear the name 'Bir Gecede' meaning 'Overnight', to be broadcast on Show TV and produced by Ay Yapim in cooperation with the Arabic production company which produced Al-Hayba, Cedars Art Production.

The story of Bir Gecede revolves around a family of arms smugglers coming from Anatolia, to live in Istanbul.

Turkish actor Ercan Kesal is being negotiated to play the role of Tolga Sarıtaş's father in the series, meanwhile, Turkish actress Hafsanur Sancaktutan has agreed to play Tolga Sarıtaş's sister.

So far, the actress who will play Tolga's mother has not been decided yet, which was embodied by Syrian veteran Mona Wassef in the original version, same as Sarıtaş's female partner presented by Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Najim in the first season of Al-Hayba.

Reports expected that actress Beren Saat would be Tolga's female co-star, but Ay Yapim has not confirmed that yet.

Al-Hayba leading actor, Syrian artist Taim Hassan had previously commented on producing a Turkish adaptation of the show on Twitter.

He wrote: 'We are delighted to see Turks, for the first time, produce a series that is quoted and based on an Arab series, which is our series: Al-Hayba. All the best.'