Ex Miss America Compliments Miss Lebanon Maya Raidy Legs!

Preparations for Miss Universe has started.

Miss Lebanon 2018 Maya Raidy hopes to reach the title years after Lebanese Georgina Rizik won in 1971.

Raidy posted a video on her Instagram account from the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary ceremony while wearing a blue bikini during the Swimsuit Walk.

Ex Miss America Rima Faqih wrote a comment on the video complimenting Maya's legs writing "Legs legs legs Beautiful".

Maya posted another video in which she introduces herself and her country and captioned it "SAY IT OUT LOUD! LEBANON"