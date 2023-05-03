Exes run into each other at Met Gala 2023

ALBAWABA - The Met Gala is the biggest night for fashion, with a different theme each year to help fashion designers and celebrities look their best to impress.

While many celebrities met at the event, from friends and families, others met their exes on the carpet, ex-couples either had awkward run-ins, shared friendly conversations, or just avoided encounters.

Here are the celebrities who ran into their ex-partners during the annual event.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

The exes who parted ways in 2019 share a daughter, Lea have been spotted having a conversation at the 2023 Met Gala.

Via Twitter: extratv

Shayk and Cooper are known to have a friendly co-parenting relationship, and there is no bad blood between them.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Ex-lovers Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were spotted friendly chatting with singer Usher, and from the pictures taken of the encounter, it didn't seem awkward at all.

Via Twitter: ChicksInTheOff

And the comedian kept smiling at Kardashian throughout the whole chat.

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian was not the only ex-lover Pete Davidson encountered at the fashion event, as Davidson also ran into his brief fling, Emily Ratajkowski.

Via Twitter

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

The exes who arrived separately at the fashion event reportedly had an awkward run-in.

Kristen Stewart arrived solo in a vintage Chanel suit and had her brunette hair cut really short, while her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson attended the Met with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

Yung Miami and Diddy

Yung Miami and Diddy who recently announced they are separated confused their fans by attending the 2023 Met Gala together.

And now, the pair's relationship status remains unclear.