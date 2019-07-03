'Exit From The Entrance' at Grey Noise

Published July 3rd, 2019 - 11:52 GMT
‘Exit From The Entrance’ is Bombay-based artist Shreyas Karle’s first solo exhibition
‘Exit From The Entrance’ is Bombay-based artist Shreyas Karle’s first solo exhibition at Grey Noise. It celebrates ambiguity in art, exploring not just “the” point of a message but “a” point – one amongst others. The pieces making up this display guide viewers away from the object as much as they bring the viewer towards it.

Karle’s exhibition comprises found and made objects, drawings, prints and videos. They address non-functionality and question their identity as artwork. Time, purpose, validity and essence come into play in ‘Exit From The Entrance’.

Grey Noise is a contemporary art gallery located in Alserkal Avenue.

Date 15 May - 31 July 2019
Category Experiences , Arts
Venue Grey Noise, Alserkal Avenue
Telephone +971 4 379 0764
Ticket price Free
Admission 11am-7pm
Website https://www.greynoise.org/shreyas-karle-2019

 

