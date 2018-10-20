EXO Singer Lay Reveals New Solo Album, Music Video

(AFP/File)

EXO singer Lay is back with a new solo album and music video.

The 27-year-old Chinese singer released his second studio album, Namanana, and a video for his single of the same name Friday.

The "Namanana" video features the English-language version of the song. The video follows Lay as he delivers a package through a fantastical desert setting.

"My NewAlbum #NAMANANA is out. Thank u so much for ur love & support. Enjoy the music!" the singer wrote on EXO's official Twitter account.

Namanana features Chinese and English-language versions of 11 songs for a total of 22 tracks. Lay previously released a music video for the album's single "Give Me a Chance."

Lay made his solo debut with the album Lay 02 Sheep in October 2017. He followed up with a music video for a remix of the single "Sheep" featuring Alan Walker in August.

EXO is a K-pop group featuring both Korean and Chinese members. The boy band will release the new album Don't Mess Up My Tempo in November.