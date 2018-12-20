Expensive! This is Lujain Omran's Bag Price!

Omran's Hermes bag price is 216 Thousand Dollars (Source: lojain_omran - Instagram)

Lujain Omran's bag price in her latest picture was revealed.

The Saudi host matched the bag with a yellow top of the same yellow color and a leather reddish brown skirt.

Omran's Hermes bag price is 216 Thousand Dollars which is nearly equal to 800 Thousand Saudi Riyals.

The Saudi beauty added platinum accessories to her look, in addition to nude leather shoes that added to her charm, and she left her long tresses loose on her shoulders.