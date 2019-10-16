Extremely SHOCKING! Maya Nehme Transforms Into a Plastic Girl With a Barbie Face.. Check Her Out

Lebanese singer Maya Nehmeh recently turned to sports, specifically bodybuilding, as she trains with her beloved fitness coach Charbel Abou Khattar.





Maya won several titles including the World Professional Championship for the “Miss Bikini Fitness” category.

Of course, this sport builds the strength of women giving them tight muscles and dropping their weight as the body becomes more sculpted.

Maya published a group of photos on Instagram, where she has been criticized by fans who felt she looked prettier in the past. They said bodybuilding has made her lose her femininity and that she seemed completely different from her appearance in the third season of Star Academy back in 2006.

Social media followers criticized Nehme for her sculpted figure. They referred to photos of her wearing a bikini that displays her muscular slender body, and likened her face to a Barbie doll.





























