Eygptair Appologizes for Publishing an Allegedly Fabricated Interview With Drew Barrymore

EgyptAir’s in-flight magazine apologized yesterday (Source: DFree / Shutterstock )

EgyptAir’s in-flight magazine apologized yesterday over publishing an allegedly fabricated interview with actress Drew Barrymore, which sparked controversy and confusion on social media over the past week.

In the statement, signed by Horus’s editor in chief Amal Fawzy and Al-Ahram Advertising Agency’s general director Hassan Abdel-Monsef, the agency said that the interview was “Submitted to us by Dr. Aida Takla, our correspondent in Hollywood who is a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the elected president of the HFPA four times in the past, and a voting member for the Golden Globe Awards.”

The statement then explained that Takla “has affirmed, on her personal Twitter account, that she corresponds for both Horus magazine and Nisf al-Dunya magazine and that she conducted the interview during a meeting between HFPA members and the actress Drew Barrymore.”

“We apologize for any misunderstanding that might be interpreted as an offense to the great artist,” they concluded.

Barrymore’s agent had released a statement denying the actress ever gave an interview to EgyptAir’s in-flight magazine ‘Horus’, which falls under the Al-Ahram Advertising Agency.

In their statement to the Huffington Post, the representatives said that Barrymore did not participate in any interview with an airline.

However, they clarified to the BBC that the quotes used in the interview were not completely made up, as they were misinterpretations of quotes Barrymore’s statements in a press conference, though they stressed that Barrymore did not “technically sit down with EgyptAir for an interview.”

The controversy started after an interview published by Horus went viral after being picked up by political analyst Adam Baron, who posted the interview on Twitter and commented that it was “surreal”.