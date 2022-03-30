Ezra Miller Gets Arrested in Hawaii

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published March 30th, 2022 - 10:32 GMT
Ezra is known for their role as Flash
Highlights
Ezra Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, on Monday morning.

The actor who uses they/them pronouns was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a Karaoke bar.

According to the police, Miller became agitated after patrons began signing karaoke.

The bar owner asked them to calm down "several times" but they did not listen, instead yelling  "obscenities," grabbing the microphone from a girl singing and lunging at a 32 year old man playing darts, the Hilo Patrol of the Hawaii Police Department revealed in a statement.

Their bail was set at $500, the actor paid and was released from custody.

Ezra is known for their role as Flash in the DC Comics' cinematic universe, "Perks of Being a Wallflower" and the "Fantastic Beasts" trilogy. 

The 29-year-old also stars in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore". 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

