Ezra Miller Gets Arrested in Hawaii

Ezra Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, on Monday morning.

The actor who uses they/them pronouns was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a Karaoke bar.

According to the police, Miller became agitated after patrons began signing karaoke.

3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo https://t.co/12RMQ3eckH — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 29, 2022

The bar owner asked them to calm down "several times" but they did not listen, instead yelling "obscenities," grabbing the microphone from a girl singing and lunging at a 32 year old man playing darts, the Hilo Patrol of the Hawaii Police Department revealed in a statement.

Their bail was set at $500, the actor paid and was released from custody.

Ezra is known for their role as Flash in the DC Comics' cinematic universe, "Perks of Being a Wallflower" and the "Fantastic Beasts" trilogy.

The 29-year-old also stars in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore".