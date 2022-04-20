Ezra Miller Throws Chair at a Woman And Gets Arrested Again

The Flash star Ezra Miller got arrested on Tuesday.

The actor was arrested for throwing a chair at a woman in Hawaii and left he with a half-inch cut on her forehead.

In the assault case, Hawaii Island police said Miller was taken into custody about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for second-degree assault.

Police said Miller allegedly “became irate” when asked to leave an acquaintance’s home and threw a chair at a woman.

Miller was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street.

Police said the star was subsequently released pending further investigation.

Last month, Miller, 29, was arrested following an incident at a bar in the town of Hilo in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

Miller was accused of yelling obscenities at bar patrons who were singing karaoke, grabbing the microphone from one woman, and then lunging at a man playing darts.

The actor was released from bail after posting $500 bail.