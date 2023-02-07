Fahriye Evcen ends interview because of her son

  1. Home
Published February 7th, 2023 - 12:45 GMT
ALBAWABA - It looks like Fahriye Evcen and Burak Özçivit's son Karan is just not into interviews. 

In a shopping center in Turkey, and during a press interview with the Turkish website tv 100.com, Fahriye Evcen was being interviewed, with her son Karan next to her.

Karan pushed his mother to end the press interview and started crying shortly after begging his mom to leave and end the interview. 

Evcen talked about raising her newborn, saying that it is easier since she had experience after raising Karan.

She pointed out, however, that Karan is still having problems getting used to the newborn. The Turkish actress insisted that Karan was not jealous in any way of his new baby sibling. 

