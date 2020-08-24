Fairy-tale Wedding! Cansel Elçin & Zeynep Tuğçe Bayat Tie The Knot (Pictures)

Cansel Elçin, 46, and Zeynep Tuğçe Bayat, 29, who have been in love for a long time, quietly tied the knot. The two married in a ceremony attended by family and close relatives and friends.

Cansel shared a dreamy wedding image taken in the bushes and captioned it with a romantic message in Turkish.

He wrote:

"The best day of my life. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ @ zeyneptugcebayat I love you very much. You took me out of the dark depths with your hand. Good thing I'm holding on to you. My life is bright with you. It is hard not to admire your beauty, energy, intelligence and creativity. You made me love not only you, but your surroundings, everything you touch, produce, love. I will do my best to make you happy until my last breath on this road we will go together. I promise. My love. ♥"

The bride however expressed her happiness on the big day by saying: "I hadn't guessed that we would meet here by chance years later. I love you very much."