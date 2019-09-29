Fajer Alsaeed Shares First Picture From Hospital After Suffering Severe Illness.. Check Her Out!

  1. Home
Published September 29th, 2019 - 07:52 GMT
Alsaeed appeared lying on the bed and unable to move (Source: @alsaeedfajer Instagram)

His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, former Prime Minister of Kuwait, visited Kuwaiti presenter Fajr Al-Saeed at a French hospital where she is receiving treatment, as seen in the first photo of her since becoming ill in August.  


Alsaeed expressed her great pleasure to her Twitter followers after the Sheikh's gesture, calling his visit "uplifting." 

Fajer confirmed that Sheikh Nasser was keen to ask medical staff about her health and follow-up on every detail, and even offered them some recommendations as well.

Fajer said she felt she was back in Kuwait after seeing Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad.

She appeared in the photo lying on the bed and unable to move but still looked calm while smiling, a reassuring look for her followers who worried about her health.


