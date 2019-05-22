Family Fun at a Discount This Ramadan in Dubai

There’s an abundance of family fun to be had this Ramadan. Along with an array of child-friendly Iftar tents (like this amazing one at Bab Al Shams), there are all kinds of activities and discounts to make the most of this festive period. We’ve shortlisted some of the best deals available during the holy month, from reduced movie tickets to offers at the city's top play areas for kids.

Discover the underwater world

The Dubai Mall’s Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is a magical escape and home to over 140 aquatic species including 300 sharks and rays. If you visit anytime before 1pm from Sunday to Thursday, children under five can venture into the 10 million-litre tank’s tunnel for free with a paying adult. And while you're at The Dubai Mall, be sure to check out the inspiring Ramadan exhibitions on calligraphy and the Holy Quran.

Deal: Sun-Thurs (before 1pm): Free for children under 5 years

Where: Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Glide through the summer

Stay cool this summer at Dubai Ice Rink. Skaters will find ticket prices – which are normally AED95 – for just AED49 at designated times – that's nearly half off! On weekdays, enjoy this special offer from noon to 5pm, while the discount is available all week long (including weekends) after midnight. If you're under 100cm in height, enjoy further reduced tickets for AED40.

Deal: Sun-Thurs (12-5pm & after midnight) and Fri-Sat (after midnight): AED49

Where: Dubai Ice Rink

Reel in a movie night

Reel Cinemas is bringing moviegoers an unbeatable package on morning screenings. For AED120, get four Standard or Dolby Cinema experience tickets for any movie that starts before 1pm on Friday and Saturday mornings. Spend the weekend catching up on the latest flicks with the family with savings of up to AED180. For Ramadan-related movie experiences, check out Cinema Akil’s Cinemajlis, where you can enjoy Iftar and watch a critically-acclaimed film.

Deal: Fri-Sat (before 1pm): AED120 for four tickets

Where: The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk and The Pointe

Fun learning for less

Home to a plethora of life-like roleplaying experiences, KidZania is a fun place to learn and explore diverse professions like firefighting, medicine, construction and more. And on weekdays from 4pm onwards, children can enjoy KidZania’s edutainment activities for AED99 instead of AED185. This activity-packed indoor city is without a doubt the place to be for children between the ages of four and 16 this Ramadan.

Deal: Weekdays (4pm onwards): AED99

Where: KidZania Dubai

Get a scoop of this offer

Stay & Dig at The Springs Souk is a children’s play area inspired by a real-life construction site. Tickets normally cost AED75 and allow children one full hour at the venue, but with their special offer, you can enjoy two hours at Stay & Dig for the same price until 31 May. While children dive into all kinds of fun, parents can peruse Ripe Market’s new pop-up location as it moves indoors for the summer.

Deal: AED75 for two hours until 31 May

Where: Stay & Dig, The Springs Souk

Park and play

Dubai Parks and Resorts is getting into the spirit of giving by offering park visitors amazing discounts. UAE residents can visit Legoland or Legoland Water Park for just AED100 per ticket with 10% of sales going towards ‘Wanna Read?’ – an initiative dedicated to promoting reading activities for children in hospitals. At Bollywood Parks, the whole family can indulge in a delicious Iftar buffet and enjoy full park access for just AED50, with an additional AED10 per ride. Then head over to Motiongate, where you can enjoy all-inclusive park entry and an Iftar buffet for just AED260.

Deal: Legoland and Legoland Water Park: AED100 per ticket; Bollywood Parks: AED50 per ticket (Iftar & park access minus rides); Motiongate: AED260 per ticket (Iftar buffet and all-inclusive park access)

Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts