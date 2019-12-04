Famous Kuwaiti Social Media Couple Under Fire.. Because of What They Did To Their Dog!

  1. Home
Published December 4th, 2019 - 09:51 GMT
Fans accused the couple of extravagance
Fans accused the couple of extravagance (Source: @farah_alhady Instagram)

Famous Kuwaiti social media couple Farah Al Hadi and Aqil Al Raisi have come under fire from the online community for buying a piece of jewelry as a gift to their dog.

The couple appeared in a video as they received the gift they bought online for their dog Basbousa- a luxurious diamond necklace according to comments from the audience.

Fans accused the couple of extravagance, especially after Aqil commented that they must keep the piece of jewelry inside a safe to protect it.

While some defended the controversial Kuwaiti duo, stressing that the glittering accessory is certainly not a diamond, but a necklace decorated with crystal pieces, pointing out that the couple were joking when they mentioned that it was an original piece of jewelry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

