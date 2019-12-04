Famous Kuwaiti Social Media Couple Under Fire.. Because of What They Did To Their Dog!

Famous Kuwaiti social media couple Farah Al Hadi and Aqil Al Raisi have come under fire from the online community for buying a piece of jewelry as a gift to their dog.

The couple appeared in a video as they received the gift they bought online for their dog Basbousa- a luxurious diamond necklace according to comments from the audience.

Fans accused the couple of extravagance, especially after Aqil commented that they must keep the piece of jewelry inside a safe to protect it.

While some defended the controversial Kuwaiti duo, stressing that the glittering accessory is certainly not a diamond, but a necklace decorated with crystal pieces, pointing out that the couple were joking when they mentioned that it was an original piece of jewelry.